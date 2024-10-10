Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 25,194 Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pyxis Tankers were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

NASDAQ PXS opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 67.93%. The company had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

