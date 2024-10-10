Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,313.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $62.93.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

