Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 847,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,669 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,391 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 114.19% and a negative net margin of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

