Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 135,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart Sand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Smart Sand news, VP Christopher M. Green sold 33,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,849.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

