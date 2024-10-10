Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 70,294 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,294 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AlloVir by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,387,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AlloVir by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AlloVir Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
AlloVir Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
