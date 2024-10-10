Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Usio were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Usio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Usio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Usio Price Performance

NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Usio Profile

(Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.