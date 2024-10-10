Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 19,600 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFAC opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
