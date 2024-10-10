Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Data Storage were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Data Storage by 229.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Data Storage Trading Down 2.9 %

DTST opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Data Storage Co. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage ( NASDAQ:DTST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Data Storage had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.