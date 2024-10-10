Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

