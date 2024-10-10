Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 187.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,348,000 after acquiring an additional 790,686 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after buying an additional 233,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 584,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 103,768 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHC opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

