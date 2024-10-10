Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHCO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soho House & Co Inc.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $52,112.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,143 shares in the company, valued at $530,700.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $52,112.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,700.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $129,876.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,279.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,900 over the last 90 days. 75.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE SHCO opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.