Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth $73,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Busey Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $529,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

