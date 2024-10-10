Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 58,500 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 562.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enhabit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 518,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Enhabit Stock Down 2.3 %

EHAB stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at $631,804.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Enhabit Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

