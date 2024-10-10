RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $21.11 on Thursday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

