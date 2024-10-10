10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,257,000 after acquiring an additional 553,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,248 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 in the last three months. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

