Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 24,244,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,355 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 2,456,816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 1,896.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 697,206 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,054,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 590,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,996,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 479,688 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE GNW opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

