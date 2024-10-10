Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,983 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.51% of BrainsWay worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 583.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 37.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

BWAY opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. BrainsWay Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

