Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 71,724 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $78.77.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

