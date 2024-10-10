Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Patria Investments worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 43.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 24.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of PAX opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Patria Investments had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

