First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $461.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

