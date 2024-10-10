Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of REX American Resources worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REX. CWM LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 1,944.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $803.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

