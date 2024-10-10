Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of CompoSecure worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMPO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,238.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

