Marshall Wace LLP Invests $527,000 in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

