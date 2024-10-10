MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,581 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 519,603 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,351,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 174,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,983.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $9,878,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,494,983.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,861 shares of company stock valued at $69,961,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

