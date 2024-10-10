Marshall Wace LLP Invests $618,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $2,511,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $732,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 179.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $8,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ASPN opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

