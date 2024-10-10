Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 65,095 Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Xperi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 409.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 23.1% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 284,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,460 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 88.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xperi

In related news, CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,935.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner acquired 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,935.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 5,750 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,019.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $117,948. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xperi

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.