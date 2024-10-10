Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $335.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.92. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $343.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.