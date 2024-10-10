Marshall Wace LLP Has $627,000 Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Universal Electronics worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

UEIC opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

