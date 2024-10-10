4,600 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 302,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after buying an additional 47,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $19,508,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $166.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.22.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

