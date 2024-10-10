Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.69. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

