15,281 Shares in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Scholastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth $129,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $780.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In related news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

