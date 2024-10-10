Sei Investments Co. Invests $535,000 in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Applied Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of APLT stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $938.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,690,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,675.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair raised shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.