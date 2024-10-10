Sei Investments Co. Sells 590 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBU opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $63.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

