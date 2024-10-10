Bank of Montreal Can Sells 48,817 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coty were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Coty by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 149,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coty by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,897 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Coty by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,064,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 376,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Coty Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.