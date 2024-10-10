Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VERA. Evercore ISI raised Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $575,366.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,239.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $575,366.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,239.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,656. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

VERA opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.00. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More

