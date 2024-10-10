Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Ambac Financial Group worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 235,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,077 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AMBC opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $500.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Transactions at Ambac Financial Group

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $30,429.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,429. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Kristi Ann Matus acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $30,429.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,445 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

