Sei Investments Co. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 71.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 129.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

