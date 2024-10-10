LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of LendingTree worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

