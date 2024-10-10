Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,987 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 653,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 28,767 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CleanSpark by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 1,249.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 139,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $8.86 on Thursday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 26,272 shares of company stock worth $256,874 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

