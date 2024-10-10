Bank of Montreal Can Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Azenta were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,298,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Azenta by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Azenta by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

AZTA opened at $44.56 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

