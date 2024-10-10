Sei Investments Co. Acquires 8,662 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 76.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 457,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 199,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,621 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

