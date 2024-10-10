Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,849 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,562,000 after buying an additional 78,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Life Time Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,728,000 after acquiring an additional 770,766 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 3,657.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

LTH opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.87. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Life Time Group news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

