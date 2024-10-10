Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.82 Million Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 8,361.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,438,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 2,409,237 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 598,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 60.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,887,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Price Performance

MGNX stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 146.01% and a negative net margin of 332.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

