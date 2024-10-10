VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of VOXX International worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $6.27 on Thursday. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $140.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VOXX International

Insider Buying and Selling at VOXX International

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VOXX International Profile

(Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.