Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,987 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $219,170.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 611,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,071,812.79. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

