Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 324.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 902,159 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of TTEC opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). TTEC had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $534.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

