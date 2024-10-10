Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 329,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 111,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1,244.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TCBX opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $359.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Third Coast Bancshares Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

