Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,921 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth $82,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.04. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

LWAY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $240,444.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,191.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $240,444.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,191.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $104,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,074.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,698 shares of company stock worth $887,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

