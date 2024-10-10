Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 539,111 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EB stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $271.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.32.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,396.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,396.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,300.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

