Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 135.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 235,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 135,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Sleep Number Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $348.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.06. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $22.36.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sleep Number news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 43,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $531,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,703.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

